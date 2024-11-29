Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW) Short Interest Update

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 87.3% from the October 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of INVZW stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.10. 32,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,162. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15. Innoviz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

