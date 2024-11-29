Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) Plans Dividend of $0.10

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS EPRF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.19. The stock had a trading volume of 10,812 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average is $19.09. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S.-listed, investment grade, fixed-rate preferred issues, with a modified equal weighting. EPRF was launched on May 24, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

