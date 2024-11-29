Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $19.19. 10,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.09.

The Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S.-listed, investment grade, fixed-rate preferred issues, with a modified equal weighting. EPRF was launched on May 24, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

