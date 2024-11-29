Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October (HOCT) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on December 2nd

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:HOCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1201 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Shares of BATS:HOCT remained flat at $24.00 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,246 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.94.

The Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October (HOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective buffer against the first 9% of losses stemming from the decline in the S&P 500 Index. The exposure resets each year in October HOCT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

