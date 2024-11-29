Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:LOCT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:LOCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1016 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

BATS:LOCT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.93. 3,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.89.

About Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October (LOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective buffer against the first 15% of losses stemming from the decline in the S&P 500 Index. The exposure resets each year in October LOCT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

