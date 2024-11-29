Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW) Short Interest Up 57.6% in November

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Innovative Eyewear stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,537. Innovative Eyewear has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.
