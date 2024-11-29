Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW) Short Interest Up 57.6% in November

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Innovative Eyewear Price Performance

Innovative Eyewear stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,537. Innovative Eyewear has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.

About Innovative Eyewear

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants and ChatGPT to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers smart eyewear under the Lyte XL brand; and Nautica Powered by Lucyd smart eyewear collection and various branded accessories, including a power brick, cleaning cloth, and a slipcase adorned.

