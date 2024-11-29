Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) Short Interest Update

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the October 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Inhibitor Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of INTI stock remained flat at $0.08 on Friday. Inhibitor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.
About Inhibitor Therapeutics
