Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) Short Interest Update

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the October 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Inhibitor Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of INTI stock remained flat at $0.08 on Friday. Inhibitor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.

About Inhibitor Therapeutics

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with certain cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. The company engages in the development of therapies for prostate and lung cancer utilizing itraconazole; and conducted a positive Phase 2b clinical trial of SUBA-Itraconazole for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome.

