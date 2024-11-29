Infusive Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 63.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,129 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up about 1.9% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 62,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,878,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,077,000 after purchasing an additional 59,098 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Mondelez International by 48.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,223,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,112,000 after purchasing an additional 398,786 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 27,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $65.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.19. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.40 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $87.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

View Our Latest Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.