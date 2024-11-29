Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Invests $216,000 in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,138,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,336,000 after buying an additional 76,475 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,829,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,637,000 after purchasing an additional 141,612 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,575,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,372,000 after purchasing an additional 264,052 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,503,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,491,000 after purchasing an additional 621,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,966,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,486,000 after purchasing an additional 169,222 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.87%.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $899,323.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,076 shares in the company, valued at $14,421,637.08. The trade was a 5.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

