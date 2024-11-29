Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Invests $177,000 in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,352,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,062,000 after acquiring an additional 566,513 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 89,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 134,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 32,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 343.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 58,201 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Price Performance

NYSE NTST opened at $16.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.48. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

NETSTREIT ( NYSE:NTST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.37). NETSTREIT had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,399.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.50 to $19.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

NETSTREIT Company Profile



NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

