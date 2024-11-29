Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,449 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $48.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.13.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.47.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

