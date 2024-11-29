Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM) Insider Acquires A$27,220.00 in Stock

Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Brett bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.36 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,220.00 ($17,675.32).
Infomedia Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21.
Infomedia Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Infomedia
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Zeta Global Holdings Insiders Buy Stock After Short-Report
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Stocks That Never Lived Up to the Hype
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 Stocks to Ride the Manufacturing Sector’s Big Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Infomedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infomedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.