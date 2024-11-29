iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILEW) Short Interest Update

iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the October 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iLearningEngines Stock Performance

Shares of AILEW opened at $0.11 on Friday. iLearningEngines has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.21.

iLearningEngines Company Profile

See Also

iLearningEngines, Inc operates AI-powered learning automation and information intelligence for corporate and educational use. The company's AI and learning automation platform is used by enterprises to productize enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. Its outcome-based training has deployed in regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, insurance, retail, oil and gas/energy, manufacturing, and government.

