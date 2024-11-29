Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 65 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 94.1% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.9% in the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,101,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in BlackRock by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,040.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,019.62.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.7 %

BLK opened at $1,019.45 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $725.86 and a twelve month high of $1,068.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $993.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $886.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.91 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 43.17 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.35%.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.