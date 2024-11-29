Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 82.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,891 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Select Water Solutions worth $7,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Select Water Solutions by 57.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Select Water Solutions in the second quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 13.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions in the third quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Capmk upgraded Select Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Northland Securities raised Select Water Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Select Water Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Select Water Solutions stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $371.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.98 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Select Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Select Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Select Water Solutions Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Stories

