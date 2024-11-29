Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,090 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,987.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,032,000 after buying an additional 1,493,452 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28,897.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 457,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 455,711 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,060,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,477,000 after acquiring an additional 396,408 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 250,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,084,000 after acquiring an additional 153,176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $395.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $287.27 and a one year high of $400.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $383.73 and its 200-day moving average is $367.06.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

