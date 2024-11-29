Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 300,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,821 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF accounts for 1.5% of Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $18,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,363,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,313,000 after acquiring an additional 488,114 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 274.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,779,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,571 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 31.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,696,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,646,000 after purchasing an additional 405,660 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,128,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,792,000 after purchasing an additional 309,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 747,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,236,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EMXC opened at $57.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52-week low of $52.43 and a 52-week high of $63.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.41.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.