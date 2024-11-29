i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) President Frederick Stanford Sells 17,577 Shares

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) President Frederick Stanford sold 17,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $444,346.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000. This represents a 14.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

i3 Verticals Trading Down 0.2 %

IIIV stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.80. The company had a trading volume of 144,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,748. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.07. The company has a market capitalization of $831.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $26.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IIIV shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Institutional Trading of i3 Verticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in i3 Verticals by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 21,709 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 40.0% in the third quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in i3 Verticals by 3.8% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 653,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after acquiring an additional 23,921 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

