Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at $37,174,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Humana by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Humana by 249.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 14,944 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 472.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 4.0% during the first quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Leerink Partnrs lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $392.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.86.

Humana Trading Up 0.4 %

HUM opened at $296.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $213.31 and a one year high of $526.47. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

