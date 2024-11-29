Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 million, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.33. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $19.70.
About Hudson Global
