HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. HP also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.450-3.750 EPS.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $34.66 on Friday. HP has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HP will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

HP announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer maker to buy up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.32.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99.48. This trade represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

