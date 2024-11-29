Hitek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Here’s Why

Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.31. 23,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 659,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Hitek Global Stock Down 3.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48.

Hitek Global Company Profile

Hitek Global Inc provides information technology (IT) consulting and solutions to small and medium businesses in various industry sectors in China. It offers anti-counterfeiting tax control system (ACTCS) tax devices, including golden tax disk and printers, ACTCS services, and IT services; and sells software and hardware to large businesses, such as laptops, printers, desktop computers, and related accessories, as well as Internet servers, cameras, and monitors.

