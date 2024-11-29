Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) CAO Sells $80,000.00 in Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,968. The trade was a 21.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $31.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.14. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $35.66.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $411.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.29 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 4.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTH. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hilltop in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hilltop by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hilltop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
