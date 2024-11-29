Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

OTCMKTS HKMPY remained flat at $51.48 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 196 shares, compared to its average volume of 712. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $55.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.15.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

