HGI Capital Management LLC Purchases 36,959 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

HGI Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,959 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential makes up approximately 7.1% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 289.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 54,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 40,253 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 806.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,259,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789,234 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 220,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock opened at $77.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.33. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $56.05 and a 1 year high of $78.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 110.66%.

Several brokerages have commented on EQR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.75 to $81.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

