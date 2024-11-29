Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Up 9.3% – Here’s What Happened

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 527,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 786,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.
The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $933.67 million, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.36.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hesai Group by 44.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hesai Group by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 144,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 74,888 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hesai Group by 47.5% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Hesai Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hesai Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
