Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Receives $78.89 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSIC. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HSIC

Henry Schein Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $77.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.84. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Henry Schein news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,577,950. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. The trade was a 22.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 93.4% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 58.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Henry Schein

(Get Free Report

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.