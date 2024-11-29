Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 166,900 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $15,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,300.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.0 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $605.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $538.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $498.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $334.87 and a 12-month high of $612.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $614.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.63.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. This trade represents a 16.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total transaction of $1,768,072.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,046,795.39. This represents a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,119 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

