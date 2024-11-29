Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $12.57 Million in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,566,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 392,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 59,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after buying an additional 21,949 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 14,483 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $110.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.33. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.26 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 50.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In related news, CAO Joseph James Longo sold 7,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total transaction of $874,783.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,976. This trade represents a 95.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $5,062,012.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,361.75. This represents a 81.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 543,513 shares of company stock valued at $56,795,253 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.