Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 571,501 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 184,867 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $23,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $48.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.47.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

