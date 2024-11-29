Head to Head Comparison: Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY) versus Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Free Report) and Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and Baxter International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -1,147.41% Baxter International 0.77% 18.30% 5.43%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and Baxter International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.15 million N/A N/A Baxter International $14.81 billion 1.16 $2.66 billion $0.20 168.56

Volatility and Risk

Baxter International has higher revenue and earnings than Sigyn Therapeutics.

Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 272% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baxter International has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sigyn Therapeutics and Baxter International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Baxter International 1 7 3 0 2.18

Baxter International has a consensus price target of $40.91, suggesting a potential upside of 21.36%. Given Baxter International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Baxter International is more favorable than Sigyn Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.0% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Baxter International shares are held by institutional investors. 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Baxter International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Baxter International beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc., a development-stage company, provides therapeutic solutions in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Sigyn Therapy, a broad-spectrum blood purification technology designed to treat pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders, including endotoxemia and inflammation in end-stage renal disease patients, sepsis, community acquired pneumonia, drug resistant bacterial infections, and emerging pandemic threats. The company is also involved in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address various therapeutic targets, including endotoxin; peptidoglycan and lipoteichoic acid; viral pathogens; hepatic toxins; and tumor necrosis factor alpha, interleukin-1 beta, and interleukin 6, which are pro-inflammatory cytokines. In addition, it develops ChemoPrep to enhance the tumor site delivery of chemotherapy; ChemoPure to reduce treatment toxicity and inhibit the spread of cancer metastasis; and ImmunePrep to enhance the potential efficacy of immunotherapeutic antibodies. Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories. It also provides administrative sets; adhesion prevention products; inhaled anesthesia; drug compounding; chronic and acute dialysis therapies and services, including peritoneal dialysis (PD), hemodialysis (HD), continuous renal replacement therapies (CRRT), and other organ support therapies. The company’s products are used in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, ambulatory surgery centers, doctors’ offices, and patients at home under physician supervision. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. It has an agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic products; and a collaborative research agreement with Miromatrix Medical Inc. aiming to advance care for patients with acute liver failure. Baxter International Inc. was incorporated in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

