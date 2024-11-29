HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Chairman Sells $124,450.00 in Stock

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) Chairman Fred L. Drake sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $124,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,646.30. This represents a 6.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HBT Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HBT Financial stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $25.35. The stock has a market cap of $755.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

HBT Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HBT Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in HBT Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in HBT Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in HBT Financial during the third quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBT has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson downgraded HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HBT

HBT Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.