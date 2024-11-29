HBK Investments L P Has $11.21 Million Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

HBK Investments L P cut its stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $11,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 74.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 28,204 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 38.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 212,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after buying an additional 58,623 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 54.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 16.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 613.2% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 47,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 40,498 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $53.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.47. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $338.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.97 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BROS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dutch Bros

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 285,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $9,528,721.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,691.46. This trade represents a 96.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,800 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,810,208. This trade represents a 0.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,065,467 shares of company stock valued at $35,434,372. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dutch Bros

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.