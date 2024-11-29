Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Short Interest Update

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HROWL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $25.73.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.5391 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

