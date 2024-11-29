Hantz Financial Services Inc. Purchases 329 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,781 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $10,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Target by 163.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 168,426 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,847,000 after purchasing an additional 104,529 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,879 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,759 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Target by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 231,620 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,282,000 after buying an additional 37,948 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Up 2.8 %

TGT opened at $130.09 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.31 and its 200 day moving average is $148.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.87 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. Target's quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. HSBC downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Target from $167.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile



Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

