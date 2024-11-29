Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $24.90 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $24,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $427.19 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $308.59 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.20. The company has a market cap of $424.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. This represents a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.00.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

