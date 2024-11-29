Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $15.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 190,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,301 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,857 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 6,655,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,308,000 after buying an additional 517,329 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,284,000 after buying an additional 1,377,019 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,672,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,680,000 after buying an additional 391,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,920,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,738,000 after buying an additional 54,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $77.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.34 and a 200-day moving average of $80.21. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.