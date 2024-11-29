Hantz Financial Services Inc. Buys 2,030 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned 0.25% of Red Rock Resorts worth $14,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2,223.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $49.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.61. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $63.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

RRR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho cut Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday. Macquarie cut their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.42.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

