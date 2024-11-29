Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HASI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Baird R W upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.58.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

HASI opened at $31.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 13.55 and a quick ratio of 13.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.98. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $36.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.71 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,469.61. This represents a 6.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,020,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,012,000 after purchasing an additional 257,233 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 48.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 81,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 26,508 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth about $1,110,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth about $1,742,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 197,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.