Hancock & Gore Ltd (ASX:HNG) Announces $0.01 Final Dividend

Hancock & Gore Ltd (ASX:HNG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, November 28th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 24.95.

In other Hancock & Gore news, insider Angus Murnaghan purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$75,000.00 ($48,701.30). Insiders own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Hancock & Gore Ltd, an investment company, together with its subsidiaries, invests in small and medium size businesses. The company invests in diversified asset categories, including listed and unlisted equities: and private equity investments. It also provides support to investees, including directorship capabilities, facilitation of management services, and secondment of personnel.

