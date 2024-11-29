Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Sold by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 30.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 580,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,772,000 after buying an additional 135,040 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 583,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,297,000 after purchasing an additional 97,924 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 687,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,964,000 after purchasing an additional 65,151 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 258,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,569,000 after purchasing an additional 63,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,587,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLNE. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $192.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.18. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.38 and a 1-year high of $203.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.14.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.55 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 28.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.52%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

