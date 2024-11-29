Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Short Interest Down 44.1% in November

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the October 31st total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,618,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Halberd Stock Performance

HALB traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. 188,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,969. Halberd has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

About Halberd

Halberd Corporation, a biotech company, develops treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. It offers treatments for post traumatic stress disorder/chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, cancer, blood-borne, and cerebrospinal fluid related diseases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jackson Center, Pennsylvania.

