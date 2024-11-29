Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Short Interest Up 58.8% in November

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,000 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the October 31st total of 323,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Price Performance

Hainan Meilan International Airport stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

Get Hainan Meilan International Airport alerts:

About Hainan Meilan International Airport

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Haikou Meilan Airport in Haikou, the People's Republic of China. Its aeronautical business includes the provision of terminal facilities, ground handling services, and passenger services.

Receive News & Ratings for Hainan Meilan International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hainan Meilan International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.