Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Short Interest Up 58.8% in November

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,000 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the October 31st total of 323,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Hainan Meilan International Airport Price Performance
Hainan Meilan International Airport stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.00.
About Hainan Meilan International Airport
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hainan Meilan International Airport
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Hainan Meilan International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hainan Meilan International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.