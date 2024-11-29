Guess? (NYSE:GES) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GESGet Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.850-2.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion. Guess? also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.37-1.52 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Guess? from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Guess? from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guess? presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GES

Guess? Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $842.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.94. Guess? has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

Guess? (NYSE:GESGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Guess? had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $738.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently 100.84%.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

