Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Short Interest Up 77.2% in November

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,200 shares, a growth of 77.2% from the October 31st total of 154,200 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 293,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Guardforce AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.
Guardforce AI Stock Up 1.7 %
Guardforce AI Company Profile
Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Secured Logistics Business, General Security Solutions, Robotics Solution Business, and Information Security Business. Its services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, consolidate cash center, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.
