Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Short Interest Update

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Greystone Logistics Stock Down 1.0 %

GLGI stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. Greystone Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 15.05%.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

