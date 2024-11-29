GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 93.4% from the October 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ AMDS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,726. GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average of $13.10.

Get GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF alerts:

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (AMDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDS was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.