GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 93.4% from the October 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ AMDS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,726. GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average of $13.10.
GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Company Profile
