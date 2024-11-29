Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock Position Reduced by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,221 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $10,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth $1,961,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $2,180,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 450.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $211,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,249.02. This represents a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $164.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.61 and its 200-day moving average is $144.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.48 and a 12 month high of $173.37.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $238.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.69 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOPE. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

