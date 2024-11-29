Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) Shares Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.16 and last traded at $63.90. 3,431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 16,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.84.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $402.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.71.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $380,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $777,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 238,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 15,954 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,767,000.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Innovative Global Equity index. The fund selects companies globally, believed to benefit from technological innovation and changes in the economy across five themes: data, finance, human evolution, manufacturing, and shifts with consumers.

