Gold Road Resources (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Trading Up 6.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Free Report) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.
Gold Road Resources Stock Up 6.3 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15.
About Gold Road Resources
Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold properties in Western Australia. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine located in north-east of Perth. The company was formerly known as Eleckra Mines Limited and changed its name to Gold Road Resources Limited in November 2010.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gold Road Resources
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Road Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Road Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.