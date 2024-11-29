Gold Road Resources (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Trading Up 6.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Free Report) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15.

About Gold Road Resources

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold properties in Western Australia. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine located in north-east of Perth. The company was formerly known as Eleckra Mines Limited and changed its name to Gold Road Resources Limited in November 2010.

